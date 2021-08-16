Vehicle Carrying CRPF Personnel Attacked In Mawlai Shillong

– NET Web Desk

Protesters in Mawlai attacked a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel during curfew hours, reports PTI. In return the security forces had to resort to mild force for dispersing the crowd, PTI quoted the police.

After violence started in Shillong and started spreading to its adjacent areas curfew was imposed Shillong just two hours after banning mobile internet services in at least four district.

According to reports hours after CM’s Shillong residence was attacked by Molotov Cocktail the attack on the CRPH vehicle took place. They were responding to reports of young men burning tyres in road in Mawlai

As they approached the agitators pelted stones at their vehicle, prompting the personnel to use mild force to disperse the crowd, a senior district police officer told PTI.

The police officer also informed that the vehicle of a regional media house was damaged and its driver suffered injuries during CRPF’s retaliatory lathi-charge.