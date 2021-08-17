Arunachal Pradesh : Curfew Hours Relaxed In ICR Till Aug 31

NET Web Desk

After thorough review of the COVID-19 scenario, as recommended by the State Health Task Force (SHTF), the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration has relaxed the curfew hours.

The curfew hours will now be effective from 6 PM to 5 AM till August 31.

Recently, through a press briefing, ICR Deputy Commissioner, Talo Potom informed that “extension of curfew is to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in Itanagar as directives and advice have been received from the SHTF.”

Movement of vehicles or citizens, except those in the exempted categories, will not be allowed during the curfew hours.

Government and private offices will be allowed to function till 5 PM, except exempted classes.

Commercial establishments and shops on both sides of the road will be allowed to open till 5 PM, thereby adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

“However, such activities will not be allowed during the curfew period, except for the exempted ones,” the DC informed.

Any person violating the order shall be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the DC added.