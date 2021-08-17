Assam SOP: Final Year Students Of Technical Courses Can Now Attend Classes In Person

NET Web Desk

On August 17, 2021, the Assam Government issued a new SOP which significantly relaxes Covid restrictions in the state. The new directives will come into effect from tomorrow at 5 AM.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced the modified provisions of the existing Covid-19 SOP to the press early this morning.

Night Curfew has been pushed one hour further back till 7 pm. It was earlier 6 pm all across the state. Also all workplaces. business/commercial establishments. Dine-in Restaurants. hotels, resorts. Dhabas and other eateries, takeaway points, and other business establishments can remain open till one hour before curfew hours i.e. 6 pm.

The #COVID19 situation has improved in #Assam because of the joint efforts of public, govt, admin & health dept. Relaxation has been given in curfew time by an hour and inter-district movement of pvt vehicles resumed in the state, except to and from Kamrup (M) w.e.f. Aug 18. pic.twitter.com/6pXeNcm164 — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) August 17, 2021

At the same time, the ban on the inter-district movement of private vehicles has been lifted. However, the ban has been kept in place for Kamrup Metro which covers Guwahati and its adjoining areas. Also, the ban is still in place for public vehicles.

Classes for final year graduate and postgraduate courses can also take place for technical courses provided that students are fully vaccinated.

Meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces is allowed up to 200 persons in open spaces and up to 50% of the hall capacity or 200 fully vaccinated persons whichever is lower in closed venues.

The public gathering is allowed up to 25 persons for marriage/funeral programmes. Cinemas and Theatre halls will still remain closed.