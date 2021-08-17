Communal Tensions In Hailakandi, Cops Fire In The Air

-NET Web Desk

A minor altercation between an E-rickshaw driver and a passenger quickly escalated into a full-blown communal clash between two communities in Serispore Tea Estate, Hailakandi, Assam. The disagreement over an E-rickshaw fare quickly assumed communal colours as members of the two communities took sides in the dispute and started fighting each other.

According to a Barak Bulletin report, locals have also reported that places of worship were also vandalised during the clash. There are also reports of sharp weapons being used by both sides to attack each other.

Police rushed to the spot to control the situation. However, the second OC of Hailakandi Police station was injured as the police joined the fray. “Both parties were pelting stones at each other. We got the information at around 8:30 pm after which we immediately mobilised forces. Additional SP sir also rushed to the spot. Two of us got injured and were rushed to the hospital,” said AH Laskar, second OC of the Hailakandi Police station to Barak Bulletin.

The police forces resorted to warning shots to disperse the violent mob. Later state and central forces were deployed to maintain peace in the area. The Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi has imposed a Total Curfew in the Serispore Tea Garden and nearby areas. The curfew imposed at 10 pm on August 17 will be in force until further orders are issued.

Areas under curfew are Serispore Tea Garden, Narainpur Pt-II village, Itarkandi Pt-1 village and Chandpur village.

During the curfew period, any movement of vehicles and people is prohibited. All establishments govt or otherwise will also remain closed. There can be no public gatherings or meetings. However, exemptions have been made for Covid related matters.