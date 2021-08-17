Manipur : Civil Bodies Stage Protest Over Alleged Killings Of Two Sinakeithei Residents

NET Web Desk

Recently, the joint civil bodies and residents of Sinakeithei village have staged a protest rally, expressing dissatisfaction against the delivering of justice to two Sinakeithei villagers, who were allegedly killed.

According to civil bodies, even after 48-hr ultimatum served to the state government to arrest the culprits, the justice has reportedly been delayed.

Initiated by the Tangkhul Naga Long led joint civil bodies of the district and 18 Sagolmang village authorities, the protestors held placards and chanted slogans such as, ‘Do villagers deserve justice? Yes’, ‘Expedite police investigation’, ‘We want clean and clear investigation’, ‘Don’t delay justice’, ‘Justice for Thotreichan and Naosomi’.

On August 4, two residents of Ukhrul district under 44-Ukhrul Assembly Constituency went missing.

Their highly decomposed bodies were found near the village gate in Ithang river banks at around 3 PM on August 8.

This alleged killings of two residents has rocked the village, leading to massive protests in and around.