Manipur : JCCWB & Forest Office Seize Trucks Carrying Soil Excavated From Hills

NET Web Desk

On Monday, August 16, a team of Joint Coordination Committee on Wildlife and Biodiversity (JCCWB) Manipur, and staff of range forest office, Thoubal has seized two tipper trucks (Tata tipper) found carrying soil, excavated from hills.

An inspection drive was conducted by the JCCWB team. The drive was undertaken across sites where excavation works were usually conducted as – Waithou Leepokpi Kachin, and Thoubal Mojing.

The range forest office Thoubal immediately acted on specific inputs about four JCB vehicles been deployed at different sites to carry out excavation.

Two tipper trucks bearing registration No 01AA 1772 and MN04P 0768 were seized by JCCWB team.

Prior to security forces arriving at the excavation sites, the JCB vehicles and other trucks had already left the spots.

However, the seized vehicles were handed over to the Range Forest Office, Thoubal with further investigation functioning under process.

JCCWB also appealed the Forest department to announce excavation as an offence.