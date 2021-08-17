Manipur : Village Chief Inaugurates First Common Service Centre In Mata Village

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Chief of Mata Village, Lallunkam inaugurated the first common service centre named as ‘Twin DigiTech’.

The chief informed that establishment of the centre will let villagers make online applications and other computer related works including opening of bank accounts.

An initiative of Thangminlun Suantak and his wife, the centre has been established with an objective to help the villagers, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

Online applications regarding obtaining of income certificates, permanent residential certificates, PAN application, photo and passport printing, photostat and others can be made by the villagers at affordable prices without stepping into the town.

According to Village Chief, Lallunkam, an Aadhaar-enabled payment system will also be provided for ones, willing to withdraw and deposit their money.

Besides, the Centre has also undertaken an initiative to facilitate the Bank of Baroda and Airtel payment systems.