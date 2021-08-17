Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture On ‘Skill Development’ At Lawngtlai

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 17, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted a lecture on “Skill Development” at Zochachhua village, Lawngtlai district.

A major contribution to the society, the main objective of this lecture was to create awareness on the importance of skill development for personal and societal growth.

Attended by as many as 31 locals, the lecture aimed to portray the importance of developing skills for the unemployed youths, thereby leading for a sustainable future.

Besides, it emphasized on the importance of education and skill development trainings.

The locals of Zochachhua village expressed their delight & immensive gratitude for the initiative undertaken by the Assam Rifles in building children’s future, and teaching the significance of skill developing goals.