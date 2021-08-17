Mizoram : Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs. 1 Crore Seized

NET Web Desk

Recently, in a major operation against drug menace, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department of Champhai district, Mizoram has apprehended two individuals from Chhungte, with illegal substances been seized from their possession.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint operation was commenced against the two apprehended by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department.

Accordingly, security forces have seized 82 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, carrying market value worth of Rs. One Crore, Six Lakhs and Sixty Thousand (1,06,60000).

Both the apprehended along with retrieved items have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai for carrying out further legal proceedings.