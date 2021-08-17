Mizoram MLA Andrew H. Lalthangliana Passes Away, CM Attends Funeral

-Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Mizoram’s Tuirial constituency MLA, Andrew H. Lalthangliana, 44, passed away at Ebenezer Medical Centre, Aizawl at 6:35 AM on August 17, 2021.

Lalthangliana who is survived by his wife and three children has not been well for quite some time now.

On July 21, 2021 a small black spot was discovered in his liver while he was undergoing a CT. He was immediately admitted to Civil Hospital, Aizawl on the following day for further investigations and biopsy.

Day by day his condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of Ebenezer Medical Centre with a swollen leg.

On the night of August 12, 2021 he had difficulty breathing and doctors found out that the viral load of pneumonia has increased drastically in his lungs. He was movd to the Intensive Care Unit on August 13, Unit where three days later he suffered from internal bleeding.

He was immediately rushed into the OT for an emergency procedure where the bleeding was stopped. However, his body was already weakened due to prolonged illness and he breathed his last in the early hours of August 17, 2021.

Andrew H. Lalthangliana was born on October 4, 1977 at Aizawl. He started his political career in 2017 under the wings of Lalduhoma. At the Mizoram State Legislative election of 2018, he contested at Tuirial Constituency under the ZPM ticket and was only 41 years old when he was elected.

Mizoram CM Zomranthaga, who also attended his funeral service, and many others in the state condoled the death of their Mizoram Assembly member.