Nagaland Forms Opposition-Less Government To Resolve ‘Naga Political Issue’

NET Web Desk

In a major political development, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Naga People’s Front (NPF) have come together for an opposition-less government.

The decision has been taken in order to achieve a common goal for an early and peaceful solution to the “Naga Political Issue”.

Through a notification released, it has been informed that such political parties contested the Nagaland State Assembly Election in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, NDPP and BJP, part of pre-poll alliance named as People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) formed the government after securing majority numbers and NPF took position of the opposition in Nagaland State Legislative Assembly.

It has been realized by the political parties that to achieve a peaceful solution to “Naga Political Issue”, the efforts and sincerity of elected representatives towards bringing about settlement to the Naga issue is “crucial”, and the unity amongst them has to be “paramount” to achieve the common goal.

However, NPF’s Legislature Party in its meeting has resolved support, thereby contributing to Parliamentary Committee on “Naga Political Issue”, and in order to facilitate the peaceful settlement and solution to the issue has unanimously endorsed the concept of Opposition-less Government with PDA.

The decision to accept the Opposition-less United Government has been taken unanimously by primary PDA partners namely – NDPP and BJP, including 2 NDPP MLA’s supporting the PDA Government, and modalities to include the Principal Opposition Party, means NPF into the government.

It further informed that new nomenclature of the Government shall be called Nagaland United Government (NUG).

The following resolution has been confirmed by Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio through his Twitter handle. He wrote, “I am happy that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland and Naga People’s Front have come together for an opposition-less government towards achieving our common goal for an early and peaceful solution to the “Naga Political Issue.” – tweeted by the Nagaland CM.