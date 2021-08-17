Nagaland Launches SDG Vision 2030 Integration Manual

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 17, the Nagaland Government has launched the Nagaland Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Vision 2030, and District SDG Localisation and Integration Manual.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Niti Aayog – think tank to Government of India organized the launch.

This manual incorporates of 17 Goals and 169 targets, aligned to United Nations SDG’s.

Organized at Capital Convention Centre, Kohima, this book believes to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace & prosperity.

The event also comprised of a state-level Workshop on SDG India Index 2020-21 and Multidimensional Poverty Index.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his hope for the Central Government, thereby stressing on strategies and challenges highlighted in the document.

“We hope the Central Govt. would take note of the strategies and challenges highlighted in the document and suitably customize the programs of Centrally Sponsored and Central Schemes to cater to the needs of the state. This will positively impact livelihoods and quality of life.” – tweeted the CM.

He further appealed everyone to join hands and achieved SDGs with renewed focus on innovation, cooperation and partnerships.

“I call upon everyone to join hands to achieve the SDGs with renewed focus on innovation, cooperation and partnerships. Let us make this decade a ‘Decade of Positive Action’ and work together for long-term prosperity and better quality of life for everyone in the state.” – tweeted Neiphiu Rio.