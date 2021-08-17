Nagaland: No Women Participation In Women’s Reservation Discussions ‘Ironical’, Says RSP

– NET Web Desk

The Rising People’s party commenting on the upcoming meet of Tribal Hohos of Nagaland criticised the lack of participation of women while matters related to them are to be discussed.

“The state government has raised the issue of women reservation in Urban Local Bodies (ULBS) and discussion is about to be held on August 18. While this is interesting and about time, the irony is not lost. There is not a single woman in the so-called consultative meet,” the Rising People’s Party pointed out in a press release over the non-inclusion of women representatives in the proposed consultative meet on women reservation in Urban Local Bodies (ULBS) and other issues scheduled for August 18.

The party also added that “the government has conveniently excluded both the Kuki and Kachari tribes” and only 14 Naga tribes along with the CM, Dy CM, Speaker, Ministers and Advisors, and the Chief Secretary, all of whom are men or representing the menfolk “are deciding the fate of women in Naga politics.”

RSP also pointed out that the role of Naga women in politics is one of the most important issues right now asking the govt to resist the trap of male chauvinism. RSP hoped that the present Nagaland Govt will look into the matter sensitively.

Stating that the PDA government also ought to host an all-women consultative meet on the issue where the NMA, ENWO and their units, and professional and career women from different fields may be invited, the RPP said that the “PDA government should understand that women reservation is a complex subject which political parties and CSOs are ill-equipped to handle.”

It suggested that scholars, academicians, and think- tanks be involved in the discussion otherwise these meetings will not lead to true women participation.