Nagaland : ‘Smoke-Free District HQ’ Campaign Launched In Tuensang District

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 15, a programme was organized for the launch of ‘Smoke-free Tuensang district HQ’.

Held at DC’s conference hall, Tuensang, the event stressed upon the addictive feature of using some harmful substances.

Deputy Commissioner Tuensang, Kumar Ramnikant said that nicotine present in smoking and non smoking tobacco is very addictive in nature. It contains carcinogen which causes cancer, and discussed on the significance of making the general public aware about it’s utilisation.

Smoking tobacco not only harms the primary consumer but also harms the non consumer secondary and tertiary individuals around the primary consumer, he said.

Besides, he asserted that smoking tobacco destroys the respiratory system in humans and with the COVID pandemic, those with respiratory problems can be a victim of it, he also said.

He also asked the Tobacco consumer control cell to expand the smoke free district HQ Campaign to the whole of the district, thereby establishing a habilitation centre for de-addiction of tobacco related substances.

SP Tuensang, Amit Nigam spoke on Section 4 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 where it states on the banning of smoking in public places.

He further stated that Section 6a and 6b of COTPA 2003 prohibits the selling of tobacco products to underage individuals and prohibiting it’s sell within the 100 yards around the premises of educational institution.

Furthermore, Nigam also encouraged the citizens to co-operate with the police and aware the public of COTPA 2003 so that police can enforce the law successfully.

Dr. Ao Yanger, Jr. Dental specialist highlighted the aims of the campaign to the house. Besides, certificates were also presented to tobacco free schools.