Nagaland : World Vision India & DRDA Donates Medical Equipments To Longleng District

NET Web Desk

Recently, the World Vision India and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has donated medical equipments to Longleng district of Nagaland.

World Vision India Longleng Area Development Programme has donated 14 oxygen concentrators, 28 pulse oximeter, 520 hand sanitizers, 550 PPE Kits, and 14 Oxygen Cylinders B-Type.

In a short programme organized at PBCA hall, Lalremtrhang, Project Officer World Vision Longleng ADP highlighted the activities carried out by World Vision India.

Meanwhile, DRDA donated four oxygen concentrators, 200 masks, and 10 pulse oximeters.

According to CMO Office, World Vision India Longleng ADP is extending help to procure medical equipments for the residents, during the tough times of COVID-19 pandemic.