Sikkim : DC East Conducts First Meeting Of SVEEP Core Committee

NET Web Desk

Recently, DC East conducted the first meeting of the District Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Core Committee.

The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of District Administrative Centre, Sichey, Gangtok.

Chaired by District Collector, East, Shri Ragul K, Chairperson of the Committee, the meeting witnessed participation of ADC (East), Tushar G. Nikhare, ADC (HQ), Hemant Rai, ADC (Development) of Gangtok, and Pakyong, SDM (East) and SDM (HQ), BDOs, Under Secretary, Election Department, and Members of the Core Committee.

The District SVEEP Core Committee comprises ADC East, Director PIB, Head of Programme Doordarshan Gangtok, Head of Office AIR Gangtok, State Coordinator NYK, DIO East IPR, NSS Officer, Media House Correspondents, and Under Secretary Election Department.

SVEEP is the flagship program of Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India.

Commenced in 2009, the programme has been directed towards preparing India’s electors and equipping them with basic knowledge related to the electoral process.

The main motto of SVEEP is ‘Greater Participation for a Stronger Democracy’, with primary goal to build a truly participative democracy in India.

It encourages all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during the elections.

The programme is based on multiple general as well as targeted interventions which are designed according to the socio-economic, cultural and demographic profile of the state as well as the history of electoral participation in previous rounds of elections and learning thereof.

The District Collector briefed the Committee about the objective of SVEEP and the role of the Committee.

He stressed on the need to use appropriate media campaigns to educate the masses about the summary revision of the electoral rolls and the importance of voting.

Besides, the need to provide education and necessary assistance to people who need special support is also been stressed upon.

The ADC East apprised about initiatives being taken such as Electoral Literacy Clubs in Schools, Youth Ambassadors in Colleges, and Chunao Pathshala in the polling stations.

Members of the Core Committee presented their ideas and suggestions during the meeting.

After the SVEEP Core Committee Meeting, the District Collector convened a meeting of the EROs and AEROs and briefed them about the activities lined up for the preparation for the forthcoming summary revision of electoral rolls.