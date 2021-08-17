Sikkim : Security Forces Apprehends 1 With Winspasmo & Nitrosun Capsules

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Rangpo Police Station (PS) team has seized illegal drug substances from a 33-yr-old man.

Acting on specific inputs, the cops have seized 824 Winspasmo capsules and 100 Nitrosun tablets from the possession of the accused.

Acting on specific inputs, the personnel have apprehended the accused from MG Marg, Gangtok, while he was travelling through a taxi.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the apprehended under case no 42/2021 dtd 14.08.21 u/s 7/9/14 of Sikkim Anti Drugs Act (SADA) 2006 r/w sec 9(1)(b) of SADA Amendment 2017, and r/w sec 22/27 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The apprehended along with retrieved items have been handed over to the cops, and further investigation is under process.