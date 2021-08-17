Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju To Visit Arunachal Pradesh On 3-Day Official Visit

The Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju will undertake a 3-day official visit to Arunachal Pradesh for the purpose of ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

This visit which will take place from the state BJP headquarters on August 19, will cover six districts of the state – Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Papum Pare, Lower Siang, West Siang, Lohit.

The rally will culminate in Namsai on Saturday, August 21.

As part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Rijiju will visit senior citizens at their doors-steps and seek their blessings.

He will be meeting various intellectuals, students organisations, community-based organisations, NGO’s, prominent social and academic personalities and seek their valuable suggestions and feedbacks.

Besides, Rijiju will be holding five public interactive sessions, maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

He will also visit the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar on the day of its launch.