AFI Appoints Nagaland CM’s Advisor As Team Leader Of Indian Contingent In World Athletics U20 Championships

Recently, the Advisor to Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio, and the Associate Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Abu Metha has been appointed the Team Leader of Indian Team to the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Besides, Metha will also lead the Indian delegation at the Opening Ceremony, considered first for North East India.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has also congratulated the Associate Vice-President. “Congratulations to Shri @abumetha on being appointed Team Leader of the Indian Team to the @WorldAthletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya and for leading the Indian delegation at the Opening Ceremony which is a first for the North East. I wish the team all success. @afiindia” – tweeted by Rio.

The tournament will continue till 22 August at the Nyayo Sports Complex.

Javelin Thrower Kunwar Ajai Raj Singh Rana, and Long Jumper Shaili Singh led the Indian contingent in the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Recently, Abu Metha has been appointed as the Associate Vice-president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Signed by Adille J. Sumariwalla, President of AFI, the tenure for the appointment marks till 2024. The nomination is done as per the Clause XIII of AFI Constitution.