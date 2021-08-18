Arunachal Pradesh: Cyber Cell Itanagar Launches Helpline To Curb Online Financial Frauds

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh in recent times has seen a sporadic rise in cases of online financial fraud. To address the growing menace Cyber Cell under SIT has started the “Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting & Management System” at Arunachal Pradesh Police, Cyber Cell (SIT) PHQ, Itanagar.

The Cyber helpline number is 155260, where citizens can register their complaints.

The System has so far received 25 online complaints from various locations of Arunachal Pradesh related to online financial fraud and a total amount of Rs 1,41,917 (one lakh forty-one thousand nine hundred seventeen) only has been saved and refunded to various complainants, informed SP(SIT) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Cautioning the public, he further added, online fraudsters have adopted a modus operandi whereby they make a call to someone’s mobile number and entice them with the best offer on expensive mobiles or by saying “you won a car” for which the fraudster asks to deposit some amount of money for clearance of prize and gifts to be delivered to the customer.

Unaware of the fraudulent tactics, the naive customers fall under the trap laid by the fraudster and lose their hard-earned money.

He further appealed to all the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh not to respond to such types of fraud messages & calls and if such offense occurs the matter should be reported to “Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting & Management System” immediately without further delay by called at Cyber helpline number i.e. 155260, he added.