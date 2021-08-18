Congress Appoints Dr. Ajoy Kumar As AICC Incharge Of Sikkim, Nagaland & Tripura

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday August 18, the Congress party has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura, with immediate effect.

In 2020, Kumar rejoined Congress after quitting the party to join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The former president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) had joined AAP in September 2019.

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ajoy was elected as the MP in the 15th Lok Sabha, from the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The news has been confirmed by Congress Party official Twitter handle. “Hon’ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has appointed Dr. Ajoy Kumar as AICC In-Charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect.” – tweeted by Congress Official handle.