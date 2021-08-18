Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Visit Tripura on August 19

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to attend Maharaja Bir Bikram’s Birth anniversary celebration scheduled to be held on August 19 in Tripura.

Sitharaman would be visiting the state after a long gap and for the first time after the formation of BJP-IPFT coalition government in Tripura.

A senior leader of Tripura BJP said, Sitharaman would land here in MBB Airport Agartala on August 19 morning.

After landing here, she will first garland the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram’s statue is located at the Airport and later she would attend the central programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

“She will stay here for a night to possibly chair an administrative meeting at Agartala. She will also hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his cabinet colleagues”, said the leader.