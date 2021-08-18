Fruit Cultivation In Tripura Has Increased By 286%, Claims CM Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed on August 17 initiatives to double farmer’s income by 2022, are paying rich dividends for the farmers of Tripura.

Inaugurating a programme on the cultivation of horticultural crops for progressive farmers organized by Horticulture Research Complex at Nagicherra in West Tripura district on Tuesday, Chief Minister said “Importance has been given to use of modern technology for agricultural and farmer’s welfare in the state. Different positive steps have been taken to increment horticultural crop production through research-based modern processes.”

Farmers are the breadwinners of our lives and the architect for a self-reliant Tripura. The Chief Minister enunciated that, notable success has been achieved in agriculture with the present government’s apt management.

In three and a half years under the present government, the area under fruit cultivation has increased to 286%, the amount of vegetable cultivation has increased to 53%, the area of flower cultivation in open space has increased to 87%. At present, 1840 Ha garden areas have been rejuvenated. The amount of floriculture land in the conserved area has increased by 222%. At present, an initiative has been taken to construct three new solar energy-based cold storage. Market exposure for mushroom cultivation has increased to 12%.

Chief Minister said, on the one hand, income has increased with the help of various projects of the central and state government to improve the quality of farmers, on the other, the fear of loss has been replaced by the assurance of marketing. Due to the change in mentality about income generation, educated youths of the state have also started associating themselves with the agricultural profession today. Prime Minister even mentioned a successful youth farmer from Kumarghat in his Maan Ki Baat. Instead of letting youths astray through protests and movements, the state is encouraging them to engage in productive work.

Chief Minister in the programme also said that the government has taken initiatives to provide various opportunities to the real sharecroppers of the state through proper planning. Already a good number of sharecroppers in the state are getting various assistance. Prime Minister after tasting the state’s bamboo biscuits has expressed his delight and advised to make bamboo pickles. Chief Minister planted a sapling and visited different units and fruit gardens at Nagicherra Horticulture Research Complex.

In this programme, Agriculture and Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy Principal Scientist ICARNRCB, Dr. V Kumar (Trichy, Tamil Nadu), Agriculture department’s Secretary C.K Jamatia, and Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation department Dr. Phani Bhusan Jamatia were present. Progressive farmers from 8 districts participated in the programme.