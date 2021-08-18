Manipur : 50,000 WY Tablets Worth Rs. 5 Crore Seized, 1 Held

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 17, the Anti Smuggling Unit of Customs Division, Imphal had apprehended a 31-yr-old, along with illegal substances been seized from his possession.

Identified as Shonkhogam Mate, the security forces have seized 50 thousand tablets of contraband WY (World is Yours), worth Rs 5 crore. The amphetamine tablets weighed around 5 kilogram were seized from Kakching Lamkhai.

Acting on specific inputs, the officers of Anti Smuggling Unit intercepted the accused, seen moving in a suspicious manner at the area.

On spot verification, the person identified himself as HL Shonkhongam Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal Bazar.

He was produced before the Special Judge ND&PS Thoubal, the bench that remanded him to Judicial custody till August 31.