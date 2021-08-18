Manipur : “Equal Pay Is Our Right”, Ukhrul Nurses Joins Cease Work Strike

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 17, the Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI), Manipur Branch has staged a cease work strike, demanding nurses grade pay and equal treatment.

The protest rally has also been joined by nurses fraternity of Ukhrul. Organized on the premises of District Hospital Ukhrul, the Cease Work Strike is said to be launched with immediate effect from August 17, 2021 until demands are settled upon.

As part of their agitation, Ukhrul nurses have requested hospital authorities not to admit new patients in the hospital.

According to TNAI, state government has failed to take any appropriate action against the issue, leading to protests across the fraternities.