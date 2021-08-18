Meghalaya: Curfew Relaxed In Shillong For 12 Hours

After imposing curfew in Shillong for three days and four nights the Deputy Commissioner has informed that there will be a partial lifting of curfew conditions from 5 am to 5 pm on 19th of August 2021.

“Curfew will be Reimposed from 5:00 P.M of the 19″ of August. 2021 till 5:00 A.M of the 20″‘ of August. 2021,” the notice read.

During the duration of relaxation essential and non-essential shops can remain open till 4:00 pm. The State and Central Government Offices, banks, post offices, and other establishments which have already obtained permission can operate till 4 pm with 30% of capacity.

Earlier today Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met with the civil organisations of Mawlai who had been adamant about not joining the peace committee constituted by the government.

The civil organisations had addressed the press yesterday and informed of their decision. They had also asked the administration to let them maintain vigil in the area for maintaining peace in the area.

Violence had erupted in Shillong after the Meghalaya Police had killed Ex-HNLC leader Chesterfield Thangkhiew in an alleged encounter. The administration unable to contain the spread of the violence decided to impose a curfew in Shillong and ban internet in four districts of Meghalaya.