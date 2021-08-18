Meghalaya Governor’s Carcade Attacked In Shillong During Curfew Hours

NET Web Desk

After incidents of massive conflict, fresh violence have once again rocked the Northeastern state. In fresh violence, Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik’s carcade was attacked by unidentified miscreants during curfew hours on Tuesday, August 17.

According to a Raj Bhavan Official, stones were pelted on his carcade during it’s return from Assam after dropping the Governor at an airport.

The Governor took a flight to the national capital and safely landed in Delhi.

“Unidentified miscreants pelted the convoy of cars with stones in Mawlai area of the city when it was returning (from Assam). A few vehicles were damaged in the attack but no one was hurt,” the official said.

Violence erupted in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas of Shillong on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant, who was killed in a recent police encounter.

Whilst, recently protesters in Mawlai district had also attacked a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel during curfew hours, that prompted the personnel to use mild force to disperse the crowd.