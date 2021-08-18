Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Sangtam Community On ‘Hunapongpi’

NET Web Desk

Nagaland CM – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – RN Ravi has extended their best wishes to the Sangtam Community on the occasion of ‘Hunapongpi’.

Celebrated during the second week of August every year, this festival is observed especially for children.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings for the community, hoping for blessings of peace, and well-being of everyone.

“Greetings to the Sangtam community on the occasion of Hunapongpi. Best wishes for blessings of peace and the well-being of everyone. #Nagaland #LandOfFestivals” – tweeted by the CM.

However, the Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi has also extended his best wishes to the community.

He considered the festival, an opportunity to understand and appreciate the beauty of the underlying ancient philosophies of the community.

“The celebrations of Hunapongpi is to display affection and care for one another. Children are the prominent participants in this festival, whereby they learn to preserve the beautiful culture displayed in the form of folk songs, dances and traditional sports” – asserted by the Governor.