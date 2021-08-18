Nagaland Health Department Launches Digitized HRMIS & Payroll Management System

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland Health Department has formally launched the the web based online Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) including Payroll Management System.

The event was organized in presence of Dr. Vikato Kinimi, Director of Health Services, Dr. Lhouvizotuo Belho, Additional Project Director, Nagaland Health Project (NHP), Dr. Thanghoi Lam, State Program Officer, NHM and other officials of the Directorate and NHP.

The HRMIS system has been developed with the support of the World Bank aided Nagaland Health Project.

It has been launched as part of its effort to strengthen public healthcare service delivery in the state.

The developed system will be a dynamic repository of health human resources, supporting health system digitize recording of key HR functions, namely – training, transfer, promotion.

Moreover, the HRMIS will also digitize and automate the payroll processing of health HR in the state.

While speaking during the occasion, Dr.Neikhrielie Khimiao emphasized the significance of digital tools to make healthcare service delivery, effective in the state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further highlighted that Nagaland will be eligible for additional 5-10% of NHM annual budget as per the incentivize plan of the MoHFW with the implementation of HRMIS system.

The web-based HRMIS can be used by all employees of Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW), National Health Mission (NHM), and Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) through a web-based MIS or Android application.

Furthermore, the link for Integrated HRMIS is available on the DOHFW website https://nagahealth.nagaland.gov.in/

Each employee can log in the system using their unique login ids, which can be received through SMS on their registered mobile number.

However, a detailed standard operating process will be made available on the website and communicated to Districts in the coming days.