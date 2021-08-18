Nagaland Records Highest Unemployment Rate During 2017 & 2019 : Study

NET Web Desk

According to Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), Nagaland has recorded the highest unemployment rate among the 8 Northeastern states, consecutively for 2017 & 2019.

During 2017-18, Nagaland’s unemployment rate was 21 per cent.

While, during 2018-19 the rate reduced to 17% but still remained the highest than any other northeastern states.

This figure was discussed during the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment through a written response citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

According to the report, Tripura stood second after Nagaland in terms of the unemployment figure.

Furthermore, Nagaland stood second after Lakshadweep, in terms of unemployment rate. The aforementioned figure for Lakshadweep stood to 31.6%.