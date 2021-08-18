SC Allows Women To Take NDA Exam

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, August 18, the Supreme Court has allowed women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination.

Scheduled to be held on September 5, Indian Army’s policy of not allowing women to appear for NDA has been referred by the apex court as matter of “gender discrimination”.

The bench of Justices SK Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), thereby challenging the Centre’s policy that bars female candidates from appearing in both the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination.

However, as stated by the top court, admissions will be subjected to the final orders of the court.

Meanwhile, the SC also directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to bring a suitable corrigendum notification in view of the order.

According to LiveLaw report, SC has informed UPSC to “give due publicity so that intent of the order is translated into effect”.