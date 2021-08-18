Sikkim Opens Yumthang Valley For Tourists

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, August 18, the Sikkim government has announced to open Yumthang Valley in Lachung village for tourists.

The decision has been taken a week after it allowed similar relaxations in other famous destinations such as Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir and Nathula.

Lachung Dzumsa, a local body controlling tourism activities in the North Sikkim village, has heartily welcomed the decision, thereby asserting that activities will be ensured by adhering to stringent COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

According to PTI report, tourists have been witnessed visiting the East Sikkim destinations – Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir, after these tourist destinations were opened for visitors last week.

The state government further decided to open another much-visited destination, Gurudongmar Lake in Lachen village, North Sikkim for tourists.

This decision will be undertaken after holding a meeting with Lachen Dzumsa next week.

Tourist destinations in the Himalayan state were closed for visitors from March 2021, after the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

From July 5, Sikkim opened it’s Inter-State Border gates for tourists, who have received both the jabs of COVID-19 vaccine.

The existing mandate to produce a RTPCR negative certificate has been withdrawn for the fully vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, all hotels, guest houses are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.