Sikkim : Social Justice & Welfare Department Conducts Awareness Programme On UDIC

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, August 18, the Department of Social Justice and Welfare in coordination with the Department of Health and Family Welfare has conducted an awareness and enrollment programme on Unique Disability Identity Card (UDIC).

Held at the Community Hall, Gyalshing, the event was attended by Joint Secretary, SJ&WD, Shri Abinash Rai.

He briefed the participants about nationwide project being implemented with a view to create a National Database for Person with Disabilities (PWDs) and to issue a Unique Disability Identity Card (UDIC) to each person with disabilities.

The issued cards is believed to depict transparency, efficiency and ease of delivering the Government benefits to the PWDs, thereby ensuring uniformity.

Rai further informed that persons with disabilities will not need to make multiple copies of documents, maintain, and carry multiple documents.

He added that issued card will capture all the necessary details to further decode with the help of a reader.

The UDID card will be the single document of identification, verification of the disabled for availing various benefits in future.

This card will also help in streamlining the tracking of physical and financial progress of beneficiaries at all levels of hierarchy of implementation, commencing from – Village, Block, District, State and National level.

It may be informed that the online enrolment will be done by the officials of SJ&WD after submission and verification of the mandatory documents, namely – Disability Certificate, Address & ID Proof, A recent Coloured-Passport sized photograph,

However, if a person does not possess a disability certificate, then he/she may obtain one from their respective district hospitals along with the certification done by the Doctor.

Dr. M.B. Chhetri, Joint Commissioner for persons with disabilities (Technical), Social Justice and Welfare Department asserted that main objective of the campaign was to enable the enrolment of PWDs in order for them to avail schemes & benefits laid by the Government.

He further informed that till date, Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty-Seven (5767) disability certificates have been issued, that roughly covers around 32% of the disabled population in the State.

UDID Co-ordinator, Shri Sameer Pradhan informed that an enrolled individual can avail paper copy of UDID card.

It will contain the unique eighteen-digit number through UDID portal website and the PVC card will be available at the respective Social Welfare Offices.

Further, he informed that 225 forms were collected from Gyalshing for enrolment of UDID card.