Tripura: TBSE Promotes 99 Percent Class X, XII Board Candidates

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Board of Secondary Education has decided to promote students who have failed in the secondary and higher secondary examinations who could not pass in the recently declared board results.

The decision was taken in view of the covid-19 pandemic as no proper examinations could be conducted.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education President, Dr. Bhabatosh Saha said those students who have applied for a review of results and have taken part in the secondary and higher secondary examinations at the school level have were declared ‘passed’.

He informed that the pass percentage in the board results of 2021 now stands at 99 percent. He added that students of class XII who were absent from practical exams will have to take part in the special test in September 2021.

The secondary and higher secondary examinations were not held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Following the results of the Central Board, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education also announced the results for the candidates of the state board in which some had failed.

The board president said the unsuccessful candidates had expressed dissatisfaction after the results were declared. The students of the state had also protested after the declaration of results. Therefore, the concerned teachers were asked to re-verify the marks obtained in the examination.

He said that the candidates who are dissatisfied with the results and have failed the examination will have to apply for the examination in their respective schools by August 23 for the special exams to be held in September.