Union Health Minister Reviews COVID-19 Scenario In NE India

On Tuesday August 17, the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya visited Assam to review the upsurge figure in COVID-19 cases, among the 8 Northeastern States.

According to reports, Northeastern regions have witnessed spike in new infections after Kerala, mentioning half the tally.

Mandaviya has reviewed current scenario of the pandemic, vaccination status.

He has also discussed about the implementation of emergency COVID-19 response package-II in the North-Eastern states, with Health Ministers of these 8 regions.

Meanwhile, he also addressed that government has announced the emergency package to support these states in fighting the pandemic.

Besides, these eight states of the North-Eastern region have also been sanctioned with Rs 1,352.92 crore.

According to ECRP-II, Arunachal Pradesh have attained Rs. 141.94 Cr, Assam received Rs. 812.46 Crore, Manipur – 85.95 Crore, Meghalaya – 91.94 Crore, Mizoram received Rs. 44.3 Crore, Nagaland have been allocated Rs. 62.46 Crore, Sikkim – Rs. 21.85 Crore, and Tripura received Rs. 93.02 Crore.

“This package will help to create the necessary infrastructure for Covid testing, medicine storage, beds, paediatric units, ventilators and oxygen storage, among other medical facilities,” he added.

He assured the states that the Central Government would continue to give all possible help and urged them to expedite the implementation of the ECRP-II package.