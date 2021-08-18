Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Becomes Brand Ambassador For Amway India’s Nutrilite Range

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) direct selling company, Amway India has appointed the silver medallist weightlifter, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the brand ambassador for its Nutrilite range of products.

According to reports, Chanu will focus on company’s campaigns stressing significance on products such as – Nutrilite Daily, Omega and All Plant Protein among others.

Marking the partnership with Chanu, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “Amway and Nutrilite symbolize best of entrepreneurship, opportunity, women empowerment, nutrition and wellness globally. Our association with Mirabai Chanu is a natural choice. She exemplifies our values of hope, commitment, self-empowerment, healthy living; and her commitment to fitness is unparalleled. This makes her the perfect partner to further amplify our ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives.”

Nutrilite, the flagship brand of Amway, has a legacy of over 80 years of plant-based approach to supplementation.

The star weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu made her country proud by winning the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. She bagged the nation’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Mirabai, who lifted a combined weight of 202 kg, fell short by just 8kg from the Gold medal winner China’s Zhizhi Hou, who lifted 210 kg and created a new record.