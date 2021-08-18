Yuva Arunachal Conducts Skill Training Programs In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Week-Long masonry and plumbing skill development programs under Jal Jeevan Mission were successfully concluded in Tawang and West Kameng Districts of Arunachal Pradesh on 16th and 17th of August 2021 respectively.

The training sessions were conducted by the non-governmental organisation Yuva Arunachal in collaboration with the Public Health and Engineering Department, Arunachal Pradesh in Bomba village in Tawang district and Bomdila-Rupa-Singchung in West Kameng district. Master Trainers imparted masonry and plumbing skills to 180 Trainees during the training period of seven days. The training for the district of Tawang started in Bomba village on 9th August 2021 which was inaugurated by Tawang ZPM Tsering Dorjee.

The valedictory session for Tawang District was held on 16 august at Bomba village community hall where certificates were distributed among the trainees. Present in the function as Chief Guest was Deputy Commander of Tawang Brigade Colonel Ashith Appanna. Yuva Arunachal President Shri Tseten Chombay, Gaon Bura of Bomba Village Shri Dorjee Tsering, Panchayat members, Yuva officials, Master Trainers, and villagers were also present in the valedictory session.

Col. Appanna distributed the Training completion certificates to the Trainees. He spoke at length on various opportunities created by the government in various sectors. Addressing the gathering President of Yuva Arunachal Tseten Chombay informed about various flagship programs launched by the state and central governments. He appreciated the efforts of the Trainees for availing the skill training program which will help many unemployed youths and villagers to look out for self-sustainable livelihoods.

The valedictory session for West Kameng was held at Bomdila on the 17th of August at Singchung. It was chaired by the Secretary of Yuva Arunachal’s West Kameng District, Leda Merakpa.

Extra Assistant commissioner Asan Kri, and Singchung’s Head Gaon Burah Dawa Sari, attended the program as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

During the week-long training program in West Kameng, nearly 90 trainees belonging to Bomdila, Rupa, and Singchung were given hands-on training on masonry and plumbing. Certificates were distributed by the Chief Guest to all trainees.

The training programs in both the districts were organised by Yuva Arunachal and sponsored by the Department Of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship, Arunachal Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghatani Jal.