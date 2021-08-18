YUVA Arunachal Successfully Conducts Week-Long Skill Training For Jal Jeevan Mission

\NET Web Desk

Week-long skill development training programs for Jal Jeevan Mission were successfully concluded in Bomba and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

The training was conducted by non-governmental organisation YUVA Arunachal in collaboration with Public Health and Engineering Department, Arunachal Pradesh.

The valedictory sessions where certificates were distributed among the trainees were conducted in Bomba village community hall for those of Bomba village and nearby areas.

The training started in Bomba on 9th August 2021 and was inaugurated by Tawang ZPM Tsering Dorjee. Present in the valedictory function was Deputy Commander, Tawang Brigade Colonel Ashith Appanna as Chief Guest. Yuva Arunachal President Shri Tseten Chombay, Gaon Bura Bomba Village Shri Dorjee Tsering, Panchayat members, Yuva officials, Master Trainers, and villagers were also present on the occasion.

Col. Appanna distributed the Training completion certificates to all the Trainees. He spoke in length on various opportunities in various fields created by the government. Speaking at the valedictory function President YUVA Arunachal Tseten Chombay also informed those present about various flagship programs launched by the state government and central govt. He appreciated the efforts of the Trainees for availing the skill training programs which will encourage many unemployed youths and villagers to look out for self-sustainable livelihoods.

The valedictory session for Bomdila was conducted under the chairmanship of Leda Merakpa Secy YUVA Arunachal West Kameng District Unit on the 17th of August 2021 at Singchung.

During the valedictory ceremony, Asan Kri Extra Assistant commissioner and Dawa Sari Head Gaon Burah, Singchung was attended as a Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

During the week-long training program, about 90 trainees of Bomdila, Rupa, and Singchung have been imparted training on masonry and plumbing.

The training programs were sponsored by Skill Development Mission.