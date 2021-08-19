113th Birth Anniversary Of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Observed In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The 113th birth anniversary of the architect of modern Tripura and royal scion Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Deb Burman was celebrated on Thursday 19th of August across Tripura.

The Tripura government had organised the state-level birth anniversary program. At the same time, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council administration celebrated the occasion at ADC headquarters in Khumulwng in the West Tripura district.

BJP MP from 1-West Tripura parliamentary constituency and union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik paid floral tributes along with CM Biplab Deb and other dignitaries at the portrait of Maharaja in Agartala.

Among others, Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and royal scion and MDC of TTAADC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman were also present at the state-level birthday celebrations.

“Maharaja Bir Bikram is the architect of modern Tripura. His contribution in planning developmental state cannot be forgotten at all”, shared CM Biplab Deb through his social media platforms.

TTAADC administration unveiled the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Deb Burman at ADC headquarters in Khumulwng.

“Maharaja is our history and our identity is our pride. The TTAADC has not spent a single penny on the cost of the statue as this was completely borne by me”, claimed Pradyot on social media and requested the TTAADC administration to start a scholarship for students in Maharaja’s name.

আত্মপ্রচার বিমুখ এক মহান প্রাণ মহারাজা বীর বিক্রম কিশোর মানিক্য বাহাদুর দেববর্মণ তাঁর অবদানের মাধ্যমে মানুষের হৃদয়ে নিজের নাম লিখে গেছেন। আজ তথ্য ও সংস্কৃতি দপ্তর আয়োজিত মহারাজা বীর বিক্রম কিশোর মানিক্যের ১১৩ তম জন্মজয়ন্তীতে আমার শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি নিবেদন করি। pic.twitter.com/zv29mG94En — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 19, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress party also remembered the beloved Maharaja on his birth anniversary.

As part of the family programme, royal scion Pradyot and Maha Rajmata Bibhu Kumari Devi paid tribute to the portrait of Maharaja in front of Ujjayanta Palace here in Agartala.

It is to be mentioned that the BJP-led government in Tripura has announced a government holiday on Maharaja’s birthday.