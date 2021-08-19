Assam Police Intercept Heroin Worth 4.5 Crore In Jorabat

– NET Web Desk

Continuing its renewed offensive against illegal drugs in Assam, cops from Assam police intercepted a haul of six hundred sixty grams of heroin in Jorabat. According to reports, the confiscated consignment is worth nearly 4.5 Cr in the international market.

In the last few months, Assam has upped its ante the drug network that had made deep inroads into the state. Drug dealers, peddlers have been caught and a huge amount of drugs has been confiscated in this duration.

A few days ago a high profile rave party was raided by the Assam Police in Guwahati where individuals from the upper echelons of the Guwahati’s glitterati were caught red handed.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also in charge of the home department took to Twitter to congratulate Assam Police’s newest of the high profile ‘War on Drugs’ adopted by the state govt.

“Kudos @assampolice as you continue to tighten the noose around drugs mafia.

This morning, Police intercepted an interstate consignment of drugs at Jorabat and seized 660 gms Heroin worth over Rs 4.5 cr in international market & arrest 2 so far. Good Thumbs up,” the chief minister tweeted.