Cabinet Approves 77.45 Crore Revival Package For Farmers Of Northeast

Recently, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister has approved a revival package of Rs.77.45 crore (Rs. 17 crore towards fund based support for the North Eastern Agricultural Process.

It has also sanctioned Rs.60.45 crore towards non-fund based support, for revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC),

NERAMAC is a central Public Section Enterprises under the administrative control of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Regional (MDoNER).

With the implementation of the revival package, remunerative price to the farmers of NER of their products will be ensured.

Revival package will help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans namely providing better farming facilities, training to farmers in clusters, organic seeds and fertilizer, post harvesting facilities in order to promote the products of NE farmers in the world market through participation in events, registration of GI products etc.

Revenue of the Corporation will increase and overheads will reduce as a result of VRS and other cost cutting measures.

Besides, Corporations will start making profits on sustained basis and its dependency on GoI loan will cease.

After the implementation of revival of NERAMAC, employment will be generated both directly and indirectly in farming sector, projects and events management sector, logistics, sorting and grading and value addition, entrepreneurship and marketing.

It is expected that employment will be generated for about 33,000 persons.

This will be followed through participation in events, registration of GI (Geographical Indications) products etc., thereby promoting FPOs and other growers.

Apart from this, focusing in bamboo plantation and bee-keeping, sales through e-commerce.

Cultivators can also take advantage of other Government of India schemes such as – PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana and Agriculture Infrastructure Fund under AatmaNirbhar Bharat, Krishi Udaan and Kisan Rail.

It can also tie-up with farmers and entrepreneurs, involved in high value organic crops, starting retail outlets of franchise concept under its own brands like “NE Fresh” and “ONE” (Organic North East).

However, attaining the following through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), etc. is also under process.

GI tagging and marketing of Organic Products of NER in other parts of the country as well as outside the country, will enhance the export of these products which will improve the economic status of NER farmers.