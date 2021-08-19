DIPR Miozram Observes World Photography Day In Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

World Photography Day was celebrated in Aizawl by the Information and Public Relations Department of Mizoram in collaboration with the Mizo Photographer Society on the 19th of August, 2021.

Speaking at the function, Lallianpuii, Director of Information and Public Relations Department said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and has a magical power to clarify multiple ideas.

She also encourages Mizo Photographer Society members to keep a beautiful record of the flora and fauna of Mizoram as well as document the history of the state and all infrastructure developments of the State Government.

Mizo Photographer Society also distributed prizes for the winners of the photography competition organized between August 9th – 15th over Facebook.