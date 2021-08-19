Nagaland : Noklak DTF Reviews COVID-19 Scenario

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, August 19, the Noklak District Task Force (DTF) organized a review meeting to discuss about the current scenario of COVID-19 in the region.

Held at DC’s Conference Hall, Noklak, the meeting witnessed the presence of District Nodal officers for COVID-19, Additional Secretary, Horticulture, Zarenthung Ezung and Joint Director, Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Thanghoi Lam.

Additional Secretary, Horticulture Zarenthung Ezung stated that two waves of the pandemic have been faced and now the third wave is expected for which we need to be prepared.

He urged the house to scale up COVID-19 testing and vaccinated in the District.

Healthcare workers have also been requested to continue their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Ezung further stated, though there is a lack of infrastructure in the district, if the people take enough precautions, prevention, vaccination and follow the SOPs/guidelines issued by Government then the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic can be overcome.

Joint Director, Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Dr.Thanghoi Lam updated on the overall scenario of pandemic and advised on how to manage the ongoing crisis of the pandemic.

He urged upon the district task force to make use of the BSL lab 2 which is installed at Tuensang. Dr. Lam also talk on contact tracing, vaccination and other logistics necessities for the district.

On vaccination, Dr. Thanghoi Lam elaborated on awareness campaign on vaccination and advice to rectify the rumours that spread in the social media.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Noklak, Hiazu Meru welcomed the team from Kohima and briefed on the preparedness on COVID-19.

He also highlighted the steps taken in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the district.