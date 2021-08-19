Nagaland Technical Education Department Notifies HS Institutions On Fresh Scholarship Norms

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Higher & Technical Education Department has informed all higher secondary schools & colleges to mandate the Aadhaar-based authentication of Institute Nodal officers for session 2021-22.

According to DIPR report, the department has already advised institutes & colleges to complete this process by August 31.

It further informed without the aforementioned authentication, a student’s application form cannot be verified online in National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

However, the facility to perform the exercise is running live on NSP Portal, and the One Time Password (OTP) generated during the process will be sent to mobile number registered with the Aadhar of INO.

However, NSP will be using the same mobile no. for all communications, wherein sending OTPs in future.

The NSP login of the INO will be operational, post completion of KYC at NSP using Aadhaar Number of the INO.

Link to apply for Institute KYC registration is available under “Services” section on the NSP portal. (https://scholarships.gov.in)

Furthermore, the department stated that utmost care should be taken while filling up KYC Registration Form, as it cannot be modified after submission.

Steps involved in applying for KYC has been made available at www.dtenagaland.org.in under “Notification” section.

Whereas, for further queries, institute has been asked to mail their queries to [email protected].