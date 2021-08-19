Nagaland Women Helpline No, 181 Now Functional

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Women Helpline Nagaland has informed that the toll free Helpline No – 181 is now available for women facing distress in the state.

According to a press release, due to some technical glitches, the number remained unavailable since days.

While, it has now been fixed, and the number has now resumed functionality.

It further informed that alternate number 9485239098 will continue to be operational. However, if any women faces violence, or continues to remain in distress, can call on these numbers.

The helpline numbers will also provide information about women related schemes and programmes.

Helpline number 181 is a 24-hr emergency response service exclusively designed to support all women, affected by violence both in public and private sphere.

Moreover, the number links residents with appropriate authorities, such as : Sakhi-One Stop Centre, Ambulance/Hospitals, Police, Legal Services, etc. depending on needs.