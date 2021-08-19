NET Gallery: First Passenger Flight Takes Off From Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh

– NET Web Desk

The first plane carrying passengers from Tezu left its Airport on the 19th of August 2021, Thursday.

Flight operations started on August 16 between Guwhati and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh under the UDAN scheme connecting lesser-used small airports. The flights under RCS-UDAN are being run by FlyBig Airlines.

ATR 72 aircraft will fly between Guwahati and Tezu on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday every week. Flight S9 201 will eave Ghy at 8.25hrs and will reach Tezu at 9.35hrs, S9 221 will depart Tezu at 9.55 hrs for Ghy.

Let us have a glimpse of how the first flight looked like.