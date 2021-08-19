Preparatory Meeting Held For Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations In Tawang

NET Web Desk

A preliminary preparatory meeting to chalk out plans for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh (Golden Jubilee of War Victory Flame 1971) in Tawang district was held at Zomkhang hall, Circuit House on 19th of August 2021.

Tawang will join the rest of the nation to celebrate the valour and sacrifice of India’s army men while commemorating 50 years of Indian victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Lasting for just thirteen days, the 1971 Indo-Pak war is one of the shortest in history, which resulted in the creation of an independent nation, Bangladesh, from East Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuva Arunachal President Tseten Chombay informed that the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations Tawang will be held in September. He sought the involvement of NGOs, youth, and Panchayat Institutions to make it a success. As per the proposal of the Yuva Arunachal president, a committee with representatives from all sections of society was constituted with Commander of 190 Mtn Brigade and the Tawang DC as the Chairman and Co-Chairman respectively to avoid coordination clogs for the coming event.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal signifying the Swarnim Vijay Varsh is scheduled to be at Tawang from 18th to 20th of September 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM had flagged off the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020, from New Delhi which has been touring the country since then.

The Yuva Arunachal president urged all stakeholders to mobilise school and college students, NCC cadets and NGOs for the programs with patriotic flavour, cultural events, monastic dances, and reception of the Mashaal. He also called on the media houses for comprehensive and extensive media coverage of the event with dedicated personnel. “A documentation team will also arrive from Guwahati for the event”, he informed.

Commander, 190 Mountain Brigade, Brigadier Vijay Jagtap, informed that back-to-back mega-events have been slated for September.

“The victory flame to commemorate 50 years of 1971 war victory will be received at Sela and placed at Tawang war memorial. The flame will be driven to the Bumla border, Joginder memorial, Buddha statue, and Tawang Monastery on the subsequent days.

In another event, a 60 feet high Indian national flag will be hoisted at the Tawang war memorial. Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra will hoist the flag in presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Brigadier Jagtap underlined that the unique identity of Tawang like the Tawang Monastery and Its spiritual significance, traditions and culture will be showcased during the event. Furthermore, he solicited participation and combined efforts from every section of society.

“Hon’ble Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, who will be on a border tour to Tawang, is also expected to join the event and salute the flame ” the Commander informed.

Joining the discussion, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok, IAS, opined that participation should not override the COVID-19 SOPs. “This celebration should be a strong message and a befitting reply to all foes of the nation, eyeing Indian territories and undermining the integrity of the nation”, he said.

Tawang ZPM Leki Gombu assured active participation from the Panchayati Raj Institution. He suggested to curtail cultural programs and focus on a grand reception and organizing a marathon race.

The ZPC also advocated the offering of presents to orphanages, old-age homes, and nunneries of the district under the Social Responsibility Initiatives of the Indian Army.

Felicitation of 1971 war veterans from Tawang and inclusion of events like cycling, motorcycling, and horse riding were also tabled and discussed in the meeting.

Tawang ZPM Tsering Dorjee, District BJP President Sange Chhodup, Principals of Dorjee Khandu Government College Tawang and Government Higher Secondary School Tawang, Amsu Monyul, NGO’s and HoDs all attended the event.

(Source : Mon Tawang Vigilance)