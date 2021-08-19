Sikkim Government Organizes Pilot-Phase Of Rainbow Rooster Farming

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, August 19, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India, Sikkim, and Burdwan based promoting consultancy Doyen Enterprise to conduct Rainbow Rooster poultry farming.

Chaired by the Minister Lok Nath Sharma, at his chamber at Tashiling Secretariat, the meeting also witnessed the presence of Secretary AH&VS, Dr Sangey D. Bhutia.

The Department, SBI and the promoting consultancy Doyen have intended to jointly support the flow of credit to rural households of West Sikkim under Gyalshing Bermiok constituency.

A semi-intensive backyard poultry farm have been decided to set-up in pilot phase.

It provides the necessary support to ensure sustainability and profitability of such initiatives.

The officials stressed the output-oriented performance with the smooth conduct of all activities as per the framed parameters.

However, pilot phase of the Rainbow Rooster farming will be conducted within the Gyalshing Bermiok constituency in the first phase.

Subsequently, the programme shall be extended further based on the performance and benefits to be provided to the farmers.

State Regional Manager, State Bank of India, S.D.Lama, and Gopal Lama briefed on the provision of banking services to ensure financing to the interested poultry growers.

Banks are also assured to provide requisite financial service as and when required as per the existing guidelines.

The Bank also came out with the commitment to work for the development of the state.

Doyen Enterprise came out with its commitment to broadly fulfil the role and responsibilities with utmost sincerity and determination.

Representatives assured to execute Rainbow Rooster farming within the guided parameters for strengthening the poultry

farming and empowering the rural women, economically.

Besides, the authorities have also placed their inputs for the further exercise.