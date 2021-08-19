Sikkim Launches UNDP’s “Green Recovery Pathway” Project

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Government organized an inception workshop titled “Green Recovery Pathway for India Under Rapid Financing Facility of UNDP (India)” in regard to promoting green recovery strategies.

Held at the Conference Hall of District Administrative Centre, Rabdentse, the workshop was chaired by the District Collector West, Shri Karma R. Bonpo.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Government of Sikkim launched the “Green Recovery Pathway for India : Transitioning towards a Green and Resilient COVID-19 Recovery” in West Sikkim.

This cross-sectoral project aimed to mitigate the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 by building inclusive pathways and increase resilience for women, youth and marginalised communities.

While speaking at the occasion, the District Collector asserted that from the past year and a half, lot of people are losing their livelihoods due to pandemic.

The project has a unique concept and is a good initiative to revive livelihoods, he added.

He suggested for a pilot project in areas under Yuksom sub-division to strengthen the administration and frontline staff, thereby suggesting to make a policy and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to safeguard the environment.

The DC further directed all the line departments to work in coordination with UNDP’s existing activities.

On promoting One Health initiative in West Sikkim, he suggested for upgrading the health facilities in Yuksom Primary Health Centre.

He also directed for possible collaboration on promoting sustainable tourism and eco-entrepreneurship in the district.

Meanwhile, he also stressed on animal health and urged Animal Husbandry and Forest Department to start conducting training for smooth implementation of the project.

Further, he assured to provide necessary assistance and guidance from the District Administration.

UNDP representatives for a necessary elaboration of the project, presented a PowerPoint presentation on sustainable topics –

Among these topics, Green Recovery Pathway for India : transitioning towards a green and resilient COVID-19 recovery is also been stressed upon.

It also informed on enhancing access to public works, creating eco-entrepreneurs and access to green agricultural practices.

Besides, the PPT discussed about Green Energy, Facilitating Energy Access for Sustainability, One Health- A Globally Accepted Concept, Mainstreaming the One Health approach across relevant sectors and policies.

It discussed about relevance of the Project in National and Global context, along with Indicative List of Stakeholders, Khangchendzonga-Upper Teesta landscape.

The presentation also informed about activities planned under Outcome 1, Outcome 2, Outcome 3, and Outcome 4 in West District.

During the meeting, an interactive discussion on possible livelihood activities, undertaken under Rapid Financing Facility (RFF) on Green Recovery was also conducted wherein inputs and suggestions were discussed in details.