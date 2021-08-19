Two From Sikkim Win National Teachers Award 2021

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has been awarding meritorious and most performing teachers with the National Teachers Award every year.

Sikkim has now won two National Teachers Awards for the year 2021.

This is a record achievement, as the Himalayan state bagged the same in 2020 too.

Sikkim is one among very few States including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, and Rajasthan to bag two awards while some other States have bagged one.

Among the 44 selected teachers for the year 2021, Sikkim has one Primary Teacher and one Post Graduate Teacher in the list of recipients.

Selected by National Independent Jury, these awardees will be conferred with the National Awards to Teachers-2021.

Mr. Mingma Sherpa, Primary Teacher, currently posted at Government Primary School Lum, North Sikkim, is one of the proud recipients of this award. He is working as Headmaster in-Charge of Government Primary School Lum, North Sikkim since 2016.

Located in one of the remotest villages in North Sikkim, Mingma Sherpa’s efforts to upgrade the school system, and enhancing the enrollment & retention of children has been considered as a praiseworthy task.

Preparation of low cost and no cost Teaching Learning Materials, activity-based learning and Innovative Pedagogy process initiated under his leadership has resulted in improving the quality of education.

Under his guidance, 7 students of Class V have been selected for the prestigious HCM Meritorious Scholarship Scheme, and currently pursuing their education in the renowned public schools outside the State.

Efforts made under his leadership for the promotion of inclusive education and infrastructure development through community mobilization are praiseworthy.

The other proud recipient is Prem Das Chhetri, PGT Physics currently working at Sir TNSSS, Gangtok.

Chettri has guided his students in different national and international level competitions in Science and Innovation.

He has bagged the second position at the National level competition on innovation in 2017.

Besides, Chhetri has also represented Sikkim in Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Technology and Innovation in 2018.

He has conducted free winter coaching for students of Sikkim falling under economically weaker section during winter vacation.

Free online classes for all the students of Sikkim in Physics during this COVID-19 pandemic has also been initiated by Chhetri.

He has also designed the online admission system for all the Senior Secondary Schools of Sikkim.

Chhetri has also represented India in science exchange programme in Japan in 2017.

He is also actively involved in supporting the school in areas of administration, academics, and other School activities.

The Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang has expressed his happiness in this exemplary achievement of our teachers and has congratulated the awardees.

He congratulated the awardees, thereby expressing his hope to continue inspiring and guiding young minds, further contributing towards enhancing the education sector in the State.

The CM has further expressed that it has been their hard work and outstanding performance with total dedication and commitment that Sikkim is able to perform better in the education sector.

Besides, Education Minister, Kunga Nima Lepcha has also congratulated the awardees and has mentioned that such awards not only recognize their efforts but also encourage them to perform better in the days ahead.

He has further expressed that all other teachers must be inspired by the achievement of awardee teachers.

The Additional CS, G.P.Upadhyaya has also congratulated the awardee teachers. He has mentioned that Sikkim has been consistently maintaining the national record of getting more than one award for the past few years.

Total of 2 awards for Sikkim from total of 44 awards at the national level and of this importance is a rare achievement for the State of Sikkim, he stated.

He has also thanked the panel of officers of the Department for a fair and rational selection and recommendation of award winners to the Ministry of Education.